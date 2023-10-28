CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturady took a notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs in the Faisalabad range and summoned a report from the Inspector General of Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturady took a notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs in the Faisalabad range and summoned a report from the Inspector General of Police.

According to a handout issued here, the CM ordered to initiate an inquiry of delay in

registering FIRs along with taking action against the police officers responsible for

committing this negligence.

The CM asserted that delay in registering FIRs on the applications of visitors was

intolerable.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered to take action against the responsible after initiating an

inquiry in 48 hours.