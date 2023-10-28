Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Delay In Registering 121 FIRs

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 11:23 PM

CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturady took a notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs in the Faisalabad range and summoned a report from the Inspector General of Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturady took a notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs in the Faisalabad range and summoned a report from the Inspector General of Police.

According to a handout issued here, the CM ordered to initiate an inquiry of delay in

registering FIRs along with taking action against the police officers responsible for

committing this negligence.

The CM asserted that delay in registering FIRs on the applications of visitors was

intolerable.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered to take action against the responsible after initiating an

inquiry in 48 hours.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Police Punjab From

Recent Stories

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Sto ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Stop

7 minutes ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership results

RugbyU: English Premiership results

2 minutes ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

19 seconds ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

2 minutes ago
 Professor Shahida Kazi passed away

Professor Shahida Kazi passed away

2 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

2 minutes ago
Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

2 minutes ago
 Starlink internet for 'recognised' organisations i ..

Starlink internet for 'recognised' organisations in Gaza: Musk

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris demand early withdrawal of Indian occup ..

Kashmiris demand early withdrawal of Indian occupational forces from Indian Ill ..

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister Briefs Business Communi ..

Caretaker Finance Minister Briefs Business Community on Economic Measures

2 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

2 minutes ago
 Rooney still pointless at Birmingham as Leicester ..

Rooney still pointless at Birmingham as Leicester win again

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan