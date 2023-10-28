CM Takes Notice Of Delay In Registering 121 FIRs
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 11:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturady took a notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs in the Faisalabad range and summoned a report from the Inspector General of Police.
According to a handout issued here, the CM ordered to initiate an inquiry of delay in
registering FIRs along with taking action against the police officers responsible for
committing this negligence.
The CM asserted that delay in registering FIRs on the applications of visitors was
intolerable.
Mohsin Naqvi ordered to take action against the responsible after initiating an
inquiry in 48 hours.