CM Takes Notice Of Discovery Of 2 Girls’ Bodies In Jaranwala
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of a tragic incident involving the discovery of two girls' dead bodies on Satyana Road, Jaranwala.
The CM sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police.
Expressing her deep condolences, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, emphasizing the need for swift justice and thorough investigations into the tragic incident. The police have been directed to intensify their efforts in uncovering the circumstances surrounding the case.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL cuts off eight more connections over violations1 minute ago
-
Three robbers arrested1 minute ago
-
SRSO conducts free livestock vaccination camps in rain affected Mirpurkhas1 minute ago
-
Youth commits suicide2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani children seek peace for kids of the world in blood-written protest note11 minutes ago
-
PFA provides training to over 1100 business operators, workers on food safety11 minutes ago
-
PM departs for New York to attend UNGA Session11 minutes ago
-
4 kg Ice recovered, three arrested12 minutes ago
-
MCL CO stresses enhanced service delivery for citizens21 minutes ago
-
Judge PHC visits Sub Jail Swabi41 minutes ago
-
Citizens concerned over rising street crime in Multan41 minutes ago
-
BISP releases quarterly tranche in Sargodha42 minutes ago