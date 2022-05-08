(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has taken a notice of the murder of a doctor in the area of Kot Lakhpat and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The chief minister ordered to arrest the accused involved in the murder at the earliest and directed to take further action after bringing the accused into the stern grip of law.

CM also directed to provide justice to the heirs of the murdered doctor at any cost.