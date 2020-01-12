UrduPoint.com
CM Takes Notice Of Domestic Worker's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

CM takes notice of domestic worker's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the death of a domestic worker due to torture in Faisalabad and sought a report from the RPO.

The chief minister directed that justice be provided to the affected family at any cost and the accused involved in this crime be brought to justice.

He also extended heartfelt sympathies to the aggrieved family.

