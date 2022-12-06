LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Tuesday sought a report from the inspector general of police about the murder of a domestic worker after torture in Faisalabad.

The CM said that such an incident is intolerable, and the accused deserved severe punishment according to the law.

Justice would be ensured for the bereaved family and the accused would not escape punishment, he added.

Meanwhile, the accused have been arrested by the Faisalabad police.