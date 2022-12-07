UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Double Murder

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of the murder of mother and son in Sahiwal and sought a report from the IG police.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of the murder of mother and son in Sahiwal and sought a report from the IG police.

The CM directed that the arrest of the accused should be ensured and justicebe provided to the bereaved heirs, he added.

