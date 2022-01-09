CM takes notice of elderly woman torture

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of incident of torture of an elderly woman in Sialkot and sought a report from Inspector General of Police.

He ordered for initiating legal action against the accused and said that other offenders should also be brought to book at the earliest.

He said that justice should be ensured to the elderly woman. He said that those involved in this incident do not deserve any concession. Meanwhile police have arrested five accused.