CM takes notice of electricity suspension in Civil hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the electricity suspension at the Civil Hospital Karachi here on Saturday.

He directed that the administration of K-Electric should immediately restore electricity to the civil hospital.

The Chief Minister Sindh directed the Health Secretary and Energy Secretary to get electricity restored.

The CM was informed that the electricity of the civil hospital was suspended due to a cable fault.

The CM Murad said that electricity distribution companies should resolve their technical problems in time so that things did not get worse.

He said that there had been a problem in the treatment of patients in the Civil Hospital for the previous day and it should be removed immediately.

He directed that if the fault in the cable was not being removed then a separate cable should be laid immediately.