CM Takes Notice Of Electricity Wire Fall In Mehar

Published April 24, 2022 | 08:50 PM

CM takes notice of electricity wire fall in Mehar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday took notice of a electricity wire fall in a village Noorpur of Mehar, Dadu.

He directed the Commissioner Hyderabad to send a team of Police and Revenue immediately to the site.

The chief minister directed the Commissioner Hyderabad to provide all-out help to the victims. Murad said that he must be updated on every single development in this regard.

