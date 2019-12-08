CM takes notice of elederly woman torture incident

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of elderly woman torture incident in the vicinity of Okara and also sought a report from RPO Sahiwal.

He ordered early arrest of accused inflicting torture and further directed that stern legal action should be initiated against the responsible.

Usman Buzdar assured that elderly woman would be provided with justice at every cost and such incidents were intolerable.