UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Takes Notice Of Elederly Woman Torture Incident

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 07:40 PM

CM takes notice of elederly woman torture incident

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of elderly woman torture incident in the vicinity of Okara and also sought a report from RPO Sahiwal.

He ordered early arrest of accused inflicting torture and further directed that stern legal action should be initiated against the responsible.

Usman Buzdar assured that elderly woman would be provided with justice at every cost and such incidents were intolerable.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Okara Women From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar Sahiwal

Recent Stories

RTA signs MoU to develop ‘Digital Plates’

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber introduces latest version of Incot ..

26 minutes ago

Khalifa University and partners to host new Joint ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves national initiative to streng ..

41 minutes ago

UAE participates in G20 Finance Ministers meeting

1 hour ago

UAE delegation participates in COP25 on Climate Ch ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.