CM Takes Notice Of Factory Fire Incident, Ordered Immediate Steps To Save Lives
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of a fire incident in a factory located within the Karachi Processing Zone on Thursday and directed officials concerned to take immediate steps to save people on priority basis.
CM directed all relevant fire brigade and rescue agencies to take immediate action while Commissioner Karachi was assigned task to conduct a thorough inquiry into the cause and handling of the fire. The CM assured Factory owners and workers affected by the incident of full assistance.
During the briefing, the CM was informed that many employees were present inside the factory when the blaze broke out but rescue teams successfully evacuated all personnel safely. Chief Minister commended their swift and efficient performance.
The cotton-processing facility—a five-story garment factory—was reportedly reduced to rubble by the fire.
The chief minister was informed that one individual sustained injuries during building collapse for which he issued directives to provide immediate medical aid to the victim.
Recent Stories
FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Barakah operations, strengthens ..
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Group
Games of Future 2025 launches line-up of 11 phygital disciplines
Space42 delivered resilient performance with net profit of USD 53 million in H1
Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Child Safety in Emirate
Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Sharjah Family Development
UAE participates in commemoration of 78th anniversary of Pakistan's Independence ..
DP World expands vehicle capacity at Jebel Ali to meet surging demand
Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Family and Community Council
AED 3.25 billion in real estate transactions in Ajman during July 2025
The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings the Ultimate Flagship Killer to ..
Emirates-XRG's Christen finishes fourth in disrupted Tour de Pologne stage 3
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM takes notice of factory fire incident, ordered immediate steps to save lives3 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for national policy to address Pakistan’s rapid population growth13 minutes ago
-
CJP reaffirms commitment to strengthening district Judiciary, legal infrastructure in Karachi13 minutes ago
-
Wasa to become functional from 15th in Sargodha23 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in factory leaves 7 injured33 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister urges port-city journalists to champion blue economy awareness43 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 12 law breakers43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan steps up climate action, needs urban reforms: Expert43 minutes ago
-
CJP reaffirms commitment to strengthening District Judiciary and Legal Infrastructure53 minutes ago
-
2 proclaimed offenders arrested53 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology1 hour ago
-
Rally organizes to mark Independence Day celebrations, SSP distributes flowers to students1 hour ago