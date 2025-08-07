Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Factory Fire Incident, Ordered Immediate Steps To Save Lives

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 04:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of a fire incident in a factory located within the Karachi Processing Zone on Thursday and directed officials concerned to take immediate steps to save people on priority basis.

CM directed all relevant fire brigade and rescue agencies to take immediate action while Commissioner Karachi was assigned task to conduct a thorough inquiry into the cause and handling of the fire. The CM assured Factory owners and workers affected by the incident of full assistance.

During the briefing, the CM was informed that many employees were present inside the factory when the blaze broke out but rescue teams successfully evacuated all personnel safely. Chief Minister commended their swift and efficient performance.

The cotton-processing facility—a five-story garment factory—was reportedly reduced to rubble by the fire.

The chief minister was informed that one individual sustained injuries during building collapse for which he issued directives to provide immediate medical aid to the victim.

