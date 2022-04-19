UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Fire In Dadu's Village

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 19, 2022 | 04:46 PM

CM takes notice of fire in Dadu's village

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of a fire erupted in Faiz Mohammed village of Mehar, Dadu, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of a fire erupted in Faiz Mohammed village of Mehar, Dadu, here on Tuesday.

While expressing his grief and sorrow over the deaths in the incident, the Chief Minister directed the district administration for stepping up the rescue operation to control the fire and providing medical facility to the injured.

He directed to extinguish the fire through fire-brigade. He further asked the administration to shift the victims to the safest place.

The Chief Minister said that he must be updated on every single development pertaining to the rescue operation. He also directed the police to assist the district administration in this regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Fire Chief Minister Police Dadu Mehar Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says everything he brought from Toshakh ..

Imran Khan says everything he brought from Toshakhana is on record

3 minutes ago
 Akh Da Nasha by Shahroz Khan goes viral on social ..

Akh Da Nasha by Shahroz Khan goes viral on social media

21 minutes ago
 PM, COAS discuss matters pertaining to National Se ..

PM, COAS discuss matters pertaining to National Security

25 minutes ago
 11 beggars caught in faisalabad

11 beggars caught in faisalabad

56 minutes ago
 Subsidized pesticides for growers

Subsidized pesticides for growers

56 minutes ago
 ACS orders to accomplish Nishtar-II project within ..

ACS orders to accomplish Nishtar-II project within current FY

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.