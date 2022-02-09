UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Fire In Factory

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 11:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of fire eruption in a factory of Kasur and sought a report from Commissioner Lahore division.

The Chief Minister directed to investigate the incident and utilize all-out resources to control the fire.

He directed the departments concerned to expedite the relief activities.

Usman Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of two precious human lives in the fire eruption incident.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members. He directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

More Stories From Pakistan

