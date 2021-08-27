CM takes notice of fire incident in factory, seeks report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of a fire incident in a factory of Mehran Town Korangi, has sought a report from Commissioner Karachi and Labour Department here on Friday.

Expressing his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the factory fire incident, he questioned how the ablaze incident occurred and what sort of safety precautions were as well as how a big number of labourers lost their lives.

CM Murad has directed to provide complete help to the bereaved families.

He also directed for the provision of medical treatment to the injured labourers.