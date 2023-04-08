CM takes notice of fire incident in generator market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while taking notice of a fire incident in a generator market, has directed the Commissioner Karachi to take all necessary steps to extinguish the fire.

He said that stranded people be rescued and efforts be made to control the loss of precious lives and property.

The Chief Minister also directed to control the spread of fire and a report be presented to him in this regard.