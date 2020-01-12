UrduPoint.com
CM Takes Notice Of Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

CM takes notice of firing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Sargodha about firing in a marriage ceremony.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the chief minister directed to take legal action against the responsible, and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives.

He directed to provide the best treatment facilities tothe injured.

