CM Takes Notice Of Firing In DG Khan

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

CM takes notice of firing in DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the firing incident near Pul Shakhani DG Khan and sought a report from the inspector general of Police.

Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the incident.

He also extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members.

He directed the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured and said perpetratorswould be brought into the ambit of law.

