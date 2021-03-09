CM takes notice of firing in Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday sought a report from IG Police about hooliganism and firing near Chan Da Qilla Bypass in Gujranwala and ordered for arresting the accused.

The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He said that independent investigation be conducted to glean facts.

The CM also directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.