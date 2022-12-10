CM takes notice of firing incident

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday took notice of a firing incident in a private housing scheme in Rawalpindi and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi in this regard.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday took notice of a firing incident in a private housing scheme in Rawalpindi and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi in this regard.

The chief minister ordered to arrest the accused involved in firing incident and directed that further action should be taken after bringing the accused in the stern grip of law.

The CM asserted not to leave any stone unturned in providing justice to the heirs of slain.

He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

He expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to firing.