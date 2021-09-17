CM takes notice of firing incident at funeral prayers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken strong notice of the firing incident on the funeral prayers in Tormang Darra, Dir Lower and sought a report from the district administration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken strong notice of the firing incident on the funeral prayers in Tormang Darra, Dir Lower and sought a report from the district administration.

In a statement, the chief minister expressed deep sorrow over loss of precious lives in the incident and expressed condolences and sympathies with families of the deceased. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He said this incident of firing on funeral prayers was highly reprehensible and directed the police to take prompt action for arresting the culprits.

He directed the district administration and the police to take effective measures to prevent such incidents in future.