CM Takes Notice Of Firing Incident In Muzaffargarh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the firing incident in the area of Muzaffargarh and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan.

The CM directed for an early arrest of criminals involved in the firing and ordered to initiate further action against them. He said that justice should be provided to the family of Mushtaq Dasti at every cost.

