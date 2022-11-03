LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, taking notice of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan's container, sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

In a statement issued here, the chief minister ordered for presenting a report after thorough investigation into the incident and added that the accused involved in the firing should be brought to grip of the law.

He strongly condemned the incident and thanked Almighty Allah that Imran Khan was safe in the incident.

The chief minister directed to ensure provision of the best medical treatment to the injured.