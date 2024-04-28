Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Five Children Death Due To Measles In Tando Allahyar

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday while taking notice of the death of five children owing to measles in Tando Allahyar has sought a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar.

He said, "It is very painful that five children have died due to a disease.

After reviewing the entire situation, he directed the deputy commissioner (DC) to provide him with a detailed report of the deaths.

The DC informed Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that the five children had allegedly died of measles in the village Chandu Mayo of Tando Allahyar. He further said these children had died due to complications related to measles.

The CM directed the Director General Health to send a team of doctors to Chandu Mayo village for the check-up of other children. He also directed that the District Health Officer (DHO) of Tendo Al-Hiyar should review the situation and submit a report.

