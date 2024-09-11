LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice

of the murder of five individuals in Rahim Yar Khan, described as an

‘honour killing ’.

The CM sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police

on the incident.

The chief minister emphasized the need for a thorough investigation

to ensure justice and prevent such crimes in the future.