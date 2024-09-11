CM Takes Notice Of Five People's Murder In RY Khan
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice
of the murder of five individuals in Rahim Yar Khan, described as an
‘honour killing ’.
The CM sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police
on the incident.
The chief minister emphasized the need for a thorough investigation
to ensure justice and prevent such crimes in the future.
