CM takes notice of four girls abduction

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the abduction of four girls in Hanjarwal area.

The chief minister directed that every effort be made for their safe recovery, says a handout.

Meanwhile, Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sahiwal about the missing offour sisters in Arifwala and directed that police should ensure their safe recovery.