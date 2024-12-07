LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an incident of death of 4 people after drinking poisonous liquor in Phool Nagar.

The chief minister sought a report from the Inspector General of Police about the matter.

The CM directed strict crackdown to stop production of poisonous liquor, and also directed to expedite action to stop sale and purchase of poisonous liquor.