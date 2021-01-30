UrduPoint.com
CM Takes Notice Of Four Women's Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

CM takes notice of four women's murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of four women in the area Shahkot and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura.

The Chief Minister directed the immediate arrest of the accused and said that such elements do not deserve any relaxation.

Usman Buzdar further directed to constitute special teams for the arrest of the accusedand ensure justice to the affected families.

More Stories From Pakistan

