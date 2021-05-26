CM Takes Notice Of Gang-rape
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of gang rape of girl in Lahore and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.
Usman Buzdar directed to arrest the accused at the earliest. He further directed to bring the accused involved in this incident to the book.
The Chief Minister assured justice to the affected girl.