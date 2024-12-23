Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Gang Rape Of A Girl In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 07:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of an alleged gang rape and death incident of a girl in Bahawalpur and sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur in this regard.

She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family. She asserted, “ The accused responsible for committing this heinous crime will be taken to task.”

