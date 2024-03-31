CM Takes Notice Of Gang-rape Of Midwife
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of an incident of alleged rape of a midwife by two persons in Mianwali Mother and Child Hospital, and sought a report from the IG Police.
She said,”A comprehensive investigation of the incident should be conducted and the perpetrators should be dealt with an iron hand.
