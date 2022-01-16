CM takes notice of gas leakage incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of gas leakage in Multan Industrial Estate and sought a report from Commissioner Multan division and secretary industries.

He ordered for investigating the matter. He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a foreign national in the incident.

The chief minister directed the administration to ensure best medical treatment to the people affected by the gas leakage.