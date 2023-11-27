CM takes notice of girl killing incident in Kohistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakthunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah here Monday took strict notice of killing of a girl allegedly on order of a local jirga in Kohistan and directed the authorities concerned for immediate inquiry of the incident.

He contacted Additional Chief Secretary Home and directed for taking all necessary measures for conducting of an immediate inquiry of the incident and submission of report at earliest, says an official statement here.

The chief minister also directed KPK Inspector General of Police for immediate arrest of all the culprits involved in the gory incident.

Hussain Shah said that supremacy of law and order would be ensured at all cost.

He directed protection of the companion of the victim girl.

APP/fam