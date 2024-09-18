Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Girl’s Death After Falling Into Manhole

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM

CM takes notice of girl’s death after falling into manhole

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an incident of death of a young girl by falling into an open manhole while playing in the park of a private housing society on Raiwind Road.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to identify the negligent and punish them severely as per law. “I have zero tolerance for those who play with the lives of people and children,” she said.

The CM said if incompetence and criminal negligence are found, the housing society should be sealed, adding that open manholes will be inspected in all societies. She gave a three-day deadline to government officials and institutions for the purpose.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed to check manhole covers in all private societies as well as in government controlled areas. She lamented a young girl has lost her precious life due to a missing manhole cover, which is not tolerable.

