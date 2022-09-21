UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Girl's Death After Falling Into Manhole

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 08:30 PM

CM takes notice of girl's death after falling into manhole

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of the death of a girl after falling into an open manhole at Akram Park, Bund Road and sought a report from commissioner Lahore.

The chief minister also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

While ordering an investigation into the tragic incident, the CM said that action should be taken against those responsible for the negligence.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Quba Khalid Shah, Assistant Director Faraz Ali and Sub-Engineer Umar Farooq have been suspended for their negligence. WASA has issued a notification in this regard and the CM ordered disciplinary action against the negligent officers.

