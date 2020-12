LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about the murder of a girl child in Shahdara area and ordered for early arrest of the culprits.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and promised that justice would be provided to them.