LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from Capital City Police Officer Lahore regarding kidnap-cum-murder case of a girl in Sundar.

While directing strict legal action against the arrested accused, CM said culprits would not escape from stern punishment.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured justice.