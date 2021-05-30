UrduPoint.com
CM Takes Notice Of Girl's Murder

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

CM takes notice of girl's murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a murder of a minor girl after rape in the Qila Kalarwala Pasroor police precincts.

He has sought a report from the RPO Gujranwala. The chief minister ordered for the arrest of the culprit at the earliest.

He assured the affected family of speedy justice and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to them.

More Stories From Pakistan

