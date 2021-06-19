UrduPoint.com
CM Takes Notice Of Girl's Murder

Sat 19th June 2021 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of a girl student after rape in Qilla Didar Singh Gujranwala and sought a report from the regional police officer.

The chief minister ordered for initiating legal action against the accused.

Buzdar said that those involved in the heinous act deserved stern punishment.

He assured the victim family that justice would be provided at any cost. He also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.

