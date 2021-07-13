UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Takes Notice Of Girl's Murder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

CM takes notice of girl's murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of ransom-cum-murder of a 6-year old girl in Hafizabad and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

He directed the police to take strict legal action against the perpetrators.

The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of providing justice.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested an accused while registering a case againsttwo suspects.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Gujranwala Hafizabad Family From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE to chair 6th Annual AIIB Board of Governors me ..

26 minutes ago

U Microfinance Bank and Bank Alfalah Announce a St ..

30 minutes ago

UAE President pardons 855 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

41 minutes ago

73,831 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nation ..

2 hours ago

China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipmen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.