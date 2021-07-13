(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of ransom-cum-murder of a 6-year old girl in Hafizabad and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

He directed the police to take strict legal action against the perpetrators.

The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of providing justice.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested an accused while registering a case againsttwo suspects.