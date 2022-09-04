UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Girl's Murder

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2022 | 12:20 AM

CM takes notice of girl's murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of molestation and murder incident of a 10-year-old girl in the area of Sharifpura Lakhoder and sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The CM assured the heirs of provision of early justice and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and sorrow over the incident.

The CM directed the IGP to take stern legal action against the arrested accused.

The accused displaying barbarity did not deserve any leniency and deserved stern punishment according to law.

Related Topics

Murder Chief Minister Police Punjab From

Recent Stories

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

42 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

1 hour ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

1 hour ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

1 hour ago
 46 truckload of relief goods dispatched

46 truckload of relief goods dispatched

1 hour ago
 Flood in Manchar Lake:people requested to evacuate ..

Flood in Manchar Lake:people requested to evacuate and take safety measures

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.