LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of molestation and murder incident of a 10-year-old girl in the area of Sharifpura Lakhoder and sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The CM assured the heirs of provision of early justice and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and sorrow over the incident.

The CM directed the IGP to take stern legal action against the arrested accused.

The accused displaying barbarity did not deserve any leniency and deserved stern punishment according to law.