CM Takes Notice Of Girl's Murder During Dacoity
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 11:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took notice of a murder of a daughter in front of
her father during a dacoity in Lahore.
The chief minister sought a immediate report from the inspector general of police
and ordered the arrest of the accused immediately involved in the heinous crime.
Maryam Nawaz expressed her sorrow with the affected family and stated that such nefarious
elements were a scourge of the society and must be brought to justice.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties13 minutes ago
-
President summons Senate on Tuesday10 hours ago
-
PM, Saudi Crown Prince discuss bilateral ties11 hours ago
-
Train hits dumper near Gojra11 hours ago
-
PUC welcomes Dr Al-Issa's visit, anticipates boost in interfaith harmony12 hours ago
-
World Health Day observed12 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan pays tribute to Agha Saleem12 hours ago
-
Crime review meeting held13 hours ago
-
SSP issue directives for city traffic plan during Eid13 hours ago
-
Man crushed to death, two injured in road mishap13 hours ago
-
HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui visit Ramzan Bachat Bazar13 hours ago
-
Fatal shootout in Wah Saddar: Police claim robbers killed by their own accomplices13 hours ago