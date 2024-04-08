Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Girl's Murder During Dacoity

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 11:00 AM

CM takes notice of girl's murder during dacoity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took notice of a murder of a daughter in front of

her father during a dacoity in Lahore.

The chief minister sought a immediate report from the inspector general of police

and ordered the arrest of the accused immediately involved in the heinous crime.

Maryam Nawaz expressed her sorrow with the affected family and stated that such nefarious

elements were a scourge of the society and must be brought to justice.

