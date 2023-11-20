CM takes notice of hand burning incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered an inquiry into the incident of burning the hand of a student due to a fire in a Khanpur school and directed the Chairman CMIT (Chief Minister's Inspection Team) to submit an inquiry report within 24 hours.

The chief minister also asked education Minister Mansoor Qadir to go to Khanpur to determine responsibility for the negligence and added that action should be taken. The best treatment be provided to the child, he added.