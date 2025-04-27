CM Takes Notice Of Hindu Trader's Abduction In Nasirabad: Shahid Rind
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 09:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The spokesperson of the Balochistan government Shahid Rind on Sunday said that the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti has taken strict notice of the incident of kidnapping of a Hindu businessman in Naseerabad
He said that the incident was extremely worrying and the government was using all available resources for the safe recovery of the kidnapped businessman.
The spokesperson said that the police and law enforcement agencies were fully mobilized and positive progress was expected soon.
He said that the elements involved in the incident would be brought to justice and no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.
Shahid Rind said that the protection of the lives and property of the people was the top priority of the Balochistan government and the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti had clear instructions that strict action should be taken against those involved in criminal activities.
