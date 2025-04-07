CM takes notice of injury by kite string in Sargodha

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an incident in which an Imam-e-Masjid was injured by a kite string in a suburban village of Sargodha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an incident in which an Imam-e-Masjid was injured by a kite string in a suburban village of Sargodha.

Expressing concern over the incident, the CM sought a detailed report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha.

She directed to take effective and stringent measures to curb the use of metal kite strings and to put an end to kite flying, which poses serious threats to public safety.

The chief minister emphasized that such dangerous practices will not be tolerated and must be eliminated through proactive enforcement.