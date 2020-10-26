UrduPoint.com
CM Takes Notice Of Injury Of Motorcyclist By Twine

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

CM takes notice of injury of motorcyclist by twine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about injury of a motorcyclist caused by twine at Ravi Road and directed an action against the SHO.

He said that complete implementation on anti-kite law be ensured across the province and failure in stopping the kite flying incidents, despite strict instructions, was the negligence of the police concerned, he added.

Action would be initiated against the SHO concerned over the complaint of kite flying in future, he maintained.

More Stories From Pakistan

