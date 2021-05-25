UrduPoint.com
CM Takes Notice Of Killing Of Two Persons In D.G Khan

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

CM takes notice of killing of two persons in D.G Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG Police about murder of two persons by Ladi gang in D. G Khan and directed to immediately arrest the criminals.

All the perpetrators of the crime should be arrested without delay, he added.

The CM also assured the bereaved heirs that they will be provided justice at every cost.

He called chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), Additional IG (South Punjab), Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), the head of the CTD, RPO and DPO DG Khan and high officials to Multan.

