CM takes notice of kite flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his severe indignation over kite flying and firing incidents in Rawalpindi and expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of one person due to firing.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased youth.

The Caretaker CM directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

Mohsin Naqvi took strict notice of kite flying and firing incidents and sought a report from RPO and Commissioner Rawalpindi in this regard. He asserted that police should ensure implementation on the Prohibition of Kite Flying Law, adding that indiscriminate legal action should be taken against the violators.