CM takes notice of kite flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed strong displeasure over violation of the kite-flying ban in the province.

Taking strict notice of an incident in which a health worker, Sabir Masih, was injured by a kite string, the CM directed the Inspector General of Police to submit a detailed report on the matter.

The CM emphasized the need for strict enforcement of the ban to prevent such accidents and ensure public safety. The CM also instructed the authorities to provide the injured worker with the best possible medical treatment.