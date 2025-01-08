Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Kite Flying

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM

CM takes notice of kite flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed strong displeasure over violation of the kite-flying ban in the province.

Taking strict notice of an incident in which a health worker, Sabir Masih, was injured by a kite string, the CM directed the Inspector General of Police to submit a detailed report on the matter.

The CM emphasized the need for strict enforcement of the ban to prevent such accidents and ensure public safety. The CM also instructed the authorities to provide the injured worker with the best possible medical treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Best

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishi ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..

17 minutes ago
 Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins ..

Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

17 minutes ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 champi ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025

18 minutes ago
 UAE to host six global conferences for first time ..

UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025

47 minutes ago
 RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Busin ..

RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services

47 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..

48 minutes ago
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticket ..

PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders

54 minutes ago
 ‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sus ..

‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan’s applications for medical examinatio ..

Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..

1 hour ago
 Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pa ..

Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..

1 hour ago
 Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives ..

Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievem ..

Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan