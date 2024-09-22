CM Takes Notice Of Kite Flying In Kahna
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an incident in Kahna where a motorcyclist was injured by a stray kite string.
The CM sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police regarding the incident.
The CM directed the authorities to providing best medical facilities to the injured motorcyclist and children affected by the incident. She expressed her concern, stating that despite strict orders, such incidents are extremely unfortunate.
