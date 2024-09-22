Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Kite Flying In Kahna

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 04:00 PM

CM takes notice of kite flying in Kahna

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an incident in Kahna where a motorcyclist was injured by a stray kite string.

The CM sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police regarding the incident.

The CM directed the authorities to providing best medical facilities to the injured motorcyclist and children affected by the incident. She expressed her concern, stating that despite strict orders, such incidents are extremely unfortunate.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

7 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

16 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan