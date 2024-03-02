CM Takes Notice Of Kite-flying, String Injuries
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 08:53 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Saturday took notice of incidents of kite-flying and string injuries in different cities of Punjab including Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.
She sought reports from IGP Punjab, and district administrations of the cities concerned why kite-flying was going on despite a ban.
The CM also appealed to citizens to respect human lives, as right to life and property of people could not be sacrificed to their right to entertainment. She expressed sympathy with the injured and prayed for their quick recovery.
