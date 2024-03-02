Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Kite-flying, String Injuries

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 08:53 PM

CM takes notice of kite-flying, string injuries

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Saturday took notice of incidents of kite-flying and string injuries in different cities of Punjab including Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Saturday took notice of incidents of kite-flying and string injuries in different cities of Punjab including Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

She sought reports from IGP Punjab, and district administrations of the cities concerned why kite-flying was going on despite a ban.

The CM also appealed to citizens to respect human lives, as right to life and property of people could not be sacrificed to their right to entertainment. She expressed sympathy with the injured and prayed for their quick recovery.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sheikhupura From

Recent Stories

Four receive burn injuries, lightening up school i ..

Four receive burn injuries, lightening up school in Pindigheb.

7 minutes ago
 "You're talking about competitive players who don' ..

"You're talking about competitive players who don't lose their edge." (Ian Bell)

14 minutes ago
 Dr Fai urges international focus on occupied Kashm ..

Dr Fai urges international focus on occupied Kashmir's reality

8 minutes ago
 2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan

2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan

12 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured conditio ..

Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter

12 minutes ago
 Fans to honor legendary actor Nadeem on 8 March

Fans to honor legendary actor Nadeem on 8 March

12 minutes ago
Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

12 minutes ago
 Chad junta chief says will stand in May 6 presiden ..

Chad junta chief says will stand in May 6 presidential election

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in sei ..

Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods

16 minutes ago
 Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till ..

Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday

16 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

16 minutes ago
 Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO

Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan